Stallergenes Greer today announced that house dust mite (HDM) induced allergic rhinitis, its treatment with sublingual tablets and the benefits of allergen immunotherapy (AIT) for patients will be presented at the annual EAACI Congress to be held in Lisbon (Portugal) from June 1-5 2019. Scientific presentations will detail the results of its Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet STAGR320 for the treatment of house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis.

House dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis is a highly prevalent chronic illness which often has a negative impact on overall health, sleep, work and leisure activities. Detailed results of our STAGR320 trial will be shared at EAACI 2019. These results illustrate Stallergenes Greer's determination to develop a large portfolio of treatment options, including sublingual tablet treatments. We are committed to advancing research to improve the lives of people with allergies stated Michele Antonelli, Chief Executive Officer of Stallergenes Greer.

Poster session: June 2, 2019 10:30 am 12:00 pm

EFFICACY OF A 300IR HOUSE DUST MITE TABLET IS CONSISTENT WHEN EVALUATED BY THE PROPORTION OF SYMPTOM-CONTROLLED DAYS: RESULTS OF A LARGE RANDOMISED, DOUBLE-BLIND PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, MULTICENTRE TRIAL

Authors: P. Demoly, P. Creticos, P. Gevaert, K De Blay, K. Kowal, M. Le Gall, N. Nenasheva, G. Passalacqua, O. Pfaar, M. Tortajada-Girbés, V. Vidal, T.Casale, J. Corren

Poster session: June 2, 2019 10:30 am -12:00 pm

QUALITY OF LIFE IN PATIENTS WITH HOUSE DUST MITE-ASSOCIATED ALLERGIC RHINITIS TREATED WITH 300IR HOUSE DUST MITE SUBLINGUAL TABLET: RESULTS OF A LARGE MULTICENTRE CLINICAL TRIAL

Authors: T. Casale, P. Creticos, F. De Blay, P. Gevaert, K. Kowal, M. Le Gall, N. Nenasheva, G. Passalacqua, O. Pfaar, M. Tortajada-Girbés, C. Vidal, P. Demoly, J. Corren

Poster session: June 4, 2019 12:00 am -13:30 pm

'BLOCKERS' CAN BENEFIT FROM 300IR HOUSE DUST MITE TABLET RESULTS OF A LARGE MULTICENTRE CLINICAL TRIAL IN HOUSE DUST MITE INDUCED ALLERGIC RHINITIS PATIENTS

Authors: P. Demoly, P. Creticos, F. De Blay, P. Gevaert, K. Kowal, M. Le Gall, N. Nenasheva, G. Passalacqua, O. Pfaar, M. Tortajada-Girbés, C. Vidal, T. Casale, J. Corren

ABOUT THE STAGR320 PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL

The phase III trial was a global, multi-center, randomized, double-blind and placebo controlled study. It evaluated the efficacy and safety of STAGR320 at a daily dose of 300IR administered to adult and adolescent patients aged 12-65 with HDM-induced allergic rhinitis. Patients who experienced HDM associated allergic rhinitis for at least one year, who were sensitized to D. pteronyssinus and/or D. farinae mites as determined by a skin prick test and HDM-specific serum immunoglobulin E, were eligible for participation.

This was the largest phase III clinical trial conducted to evaluate the treatment of house dust mite allergy in adult and adolescent patients. The study recruited more than 1,600 patients from 231 participating investigative sites in 13 countries. International coordinating investigators were Pascal Demoly, Professor at the Department of Pneumology and Addiction Heart Poumons Center at the University Hospital of Montpellier, France, President of the College of Allergology Teachers and President of the French Allergy Federation, and Thomas Casale, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of South Florida.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER Ltd

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

