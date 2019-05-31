sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,164 Euro		-0,426
-9,28 %
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,017
4,147
10:51
31.05.2019 | 10:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increase of Share Capital

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the board members of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company"), Gisela Schwab, Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari, have resolved to settle a total number of 11,840 RSUs that were issued to them in June 2018 after they had elected to receive all or part of their remuneration for the period from the annual general meeting in 2018 to the annual general meeting in 2019 in RSUs. In addition, a former board member has resolved to settle a total number of 7,000 RSUs that the Company has previously issued as remuneration under the RSU-program. Each RSU gives the right to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.20.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, to fulfil the Company's obligations under the RSU agreements, resolved to issue 18,840 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.20 per share giving a total subscription amount of NOK 3,768. The shares are issued pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting held on 25 April 2019. Subsequent to the issuance of the new shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 10,941,288.60 divided into 54,706,443 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

Gisela Schwab, Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari have subscribed for 5,732 new shares, 4,072 new shares and 2,036 new shares respectively. The three board members will following issuance of the new shares, have the following holding of shares and RSUs in the Company:

Name

Total number of RSUs

Total number of shares

Gisela Schwab

2,331

15,732

Joanna Horobin

4,953

8,857

Jean-Pierre Bizzari

2,477

6,545

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37 -targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to section 3.2 of the continuing obligations for listed companies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--increase-of-share-capital,c2829163


© 2019 PR Newswire