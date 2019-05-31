DGAP-News: ROK Stars PLC / Key word(s): Product Launch 31.05.2019 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ROK Drinks re-brands as ROKiT Drinks Name Change Implemented to Align ROKiT Drinks with ROKiT Phones Sports Sponsorships ROK Drinks, proud owners of the 700 year old ABK Brewery in Bavaria and the Bogart's range of spirits within its growing drinks portfolio, has announced it has re-branded as ROKiT Drinks with immediate effect. https://rokitdrinks.co.uk/ The change of name is designed to align ROKiT Drinks with the extensive sports sponsorship activities undertaken by its sister company ROKiT Phones. ROKiT Phones, with unique glasses-free 3D screens and dual-SIM capability, is the multi-year Title Sponsor of the ROKiT Williams Racing Formula 1 team as well as Nic Hamilton's British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) team. In addition, ROKiT is the Official Jersey Partner of NBA team the Houston Rockets and is the Official Wireless Partner of NFL team the Los Angeles Chargers. Furthermore, ROKiT is the Title Sponsor of the ROKiT World Senior Snooker Tour and has recently announced multi-year Brand Ambassador agreements with a host of leading tennis players including Jo Konta, Gael Monfils and three time Grand Slam champion, Stan Wawrinka. ROKiT Chairman Jonathan Kendrick said "It makes complete sense to align all our ROKiT companies under the same brand name as each will benefit symbiotically from the support they can give to each other across the entire range of our brand-building and marketing activities." Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FAQDEBXRYP Document title: ROK Drinks re-brands as ROKiT Drinks 31.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de