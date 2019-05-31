The "Germany Lawnmowers Market Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Highlights

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in Germany in 2018.

The self-propelled lawn mower segment occupies the highest share of over 30% in the walk-behind category.

The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

Gas-powered lawn mowers remain the favorite model, though electric-powered ones are making significant progress in adoption among end-users.

The professional landscaping services segment is expected to witness an exponential rise over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 5%.

The lawnmowers market in Germany is likely to reach over $2.2 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of around 33% in 2018-2024. The growing demand for lawn and garden beautification in the commercial and residential segments is expected to favorably impact the demand for lawn care equipment in Germany. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and identify sources of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in Germany.

The lawnmowers market in Germany is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.

The study considers the present scenario of the lawnmower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. The report covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also offers vendor share of leading companies operating in the market.

Report Offerings

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in Germany for the current and forecast period

Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in Germany

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Report Coverage

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawnmowers market in Germany and its segments, including product, fuel, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawnmowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:

Market Segmentation by Products

Walk-behind Lawnmowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

Market Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government Others

Market by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawnmowers

Electric-powered Lawnmowers

Manual-powered Lawnmowers

Propane-powered Lawnmowers

Market by Distribution Channels

Retail

Dealers Distributors

Mass Market Players

Specialty Stores

Online

