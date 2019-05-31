The buyback auction of the government debt securities took place on May 29, 2019. In total government debt securities with the ISIN code LV00005 70125 amounting to 6 001 000 EUR were bought back. These debt securities were redeemed on May 31, 2019. Therefore Nasdaq Riga makes changes in the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list. As of June 3, 2019 information on the government debt securities listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list will be the following: Securities ISIN code LV00005 70125 Issuer short name LVG Securities maturity date 21.11.2019 Face value of one security EUR 1 000 Minimum tradable nominal amount EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities (after delisting of redeemed debt 133 999 securities) Order book short name* LVGB018719A * fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.