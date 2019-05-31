

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks plunged on Friday as rising global trade tensions as well as weak manufacturing data from China stoked recession fears.



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico to curb illegal immigration across the border to the U.S.



In a tweet, Trump said that from 10 June a 5 percent tariff would be imposed and would slowly rise until the situation is resolved.



China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May, raising fresh concerns about the growth outlook.



The benchmark DAX was down 205 points or 1.72 percent at 11,696 after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen slumped 2-4 percent on tariff worries.



Payments company Wirecard plunged as much as 12.5 percent after a Handelsblatt report on an investigation by authorities into fraudulent transactions in the sector.



In economic releases, Germany's retail sales rebounded in April from last year driven by the timing of Easter, data from Destatis showed.



Retail sales rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace of 4 percent annually in April, reversing a 2 percent fall in March. Sales were forecast to grow moderately by 1.3 percent.



The timing of Easter had a positive effect on the year-on-year development of turnover in April, Destatis said.



