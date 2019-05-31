sprite-preloader
31.05.2019 | 11:56
Centamin plc: Centamin PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / In accordance with FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company's total issued share capital comprises of 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares of no-par value, each carrying one voting right. The Company does not currently hold any shares in treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,155,955,384.

Shareholders may use 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Andrew Pardey, CEO

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547253/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights


