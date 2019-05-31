Startup Giants Plc - Final Results

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company")

Results for the 11 Months Ended 31stDecember 2018

Introduction

Startup Giants is pleased to present its audited financial statements for the eleven months from 1stFebruary 2018 to 31st December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with the conventions of IFRS. The loss for the period was £(50,805) (2017-18, loss of £(71,753)), net assets were £720,277 (2017-18, £771,082) and the Company's net cash position stood at £646,453 (2017-18, £686,202).

Review

During the period under review, as presaged in the last Chairman's Statement, the Company explored options to expand the pool of capital available for investment in start-ups within its B to C purview and examined a number of potential key partnerships. It also undertook consultancy work for early-stage entrepreneurs, which generated revenue of £58,539 (2017-18, £ nil) and resulted in the reduced net loss stated above, translating into a loss per share of (5.03) pence (2017-18, loss of (7.17) pence per share).

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company also applied for and was awarded the status of a Small UK Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) by the FCA with FRN number 799439.

Current Trading and Post-Balance Sheet Developments

Trading during the current financial year to date has been in line with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the period. Since 1stJanuary 2019, Startup Giants has continued to source new investment opportunities with the opening of a new spring accelerator round, with follow-on selection, interviews and short-listing, and to leverage potential key partnerships within both private and governmental sectors.

Startup Giants has also explored the ability to support entrepreneurs from non-EU countries to bring their IP to the UK through the Innovator and Startup Route Visa programmes sponsored by the Home Office. Startup Giants has applied to the Home Office to become an endorsing body and is working towards getting the required support from the Department of Trade and Industry to complete the process. As an endorsing body, Startup Giants will thereafter be able to source new investment opportunities globally.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the momentum for technology companies requiring investment at the seed stage should continue, with demand apparent for the Company's accelerator model, which encompasses a delivery crew to support young start-ups with their technology and digital marketing strategies.

As it moves forwards with its next accelerator round, the Company will look to increase its portfolio of investee companies. Few competitors specialise in sourcing promising consumer start-ups at the pre-seed stage and the Directors believe Startup Giants is on track to build its portfolio by sourcing new investments over the coming year from among many available opportunities.

Having identified an innovative methodology for acquiring minority interests in highly prospective founders' businesses, Startup Giants will focus on its next stage of growth by increasing its portfolio investments and providing the technology and marketing services to support these investee companies.

Startup Giants is one of the pioneers in the UK of start-up acceleration for companies that have a focus on consumer business models and it is well positioned to leverage its expertise, contacts, and know-how to build long-term shareholder value.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00 a. m. BST on Wednesday 26thJune 2019. Notice of the AGM giving full details of the location and the resolutions to be laid before shareholders will be included with the Annual Report, which will be posted to shareholders by 3rd June 2019.

Conclusion

I wish to thank my Board colleagues and the shareholders for their support and I look forward to reporting on future developments as and when this is appropriate.

Jeb Buckler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

London, 30thMay 2019

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Period

Year ended ended 31 December 31 January 2018 2018 Notes £ £ Revenue 2 58,539 - Gross profit 58,539 - Administrative expenses (109,344) (71,753) Operating loss 3 (50,805) (71,753) Income tax expense - - Loss and total comprehensive income for the period

15

(50,805)

(71,753)







Earnings per share







7 Basic (5.03) (7.17) Diluted (5.03) (7.17) Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic (5.03) (7.17) Diluted (5.03) (7.17)

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018







Notes

31 December

2018

£

31 January

2018

£ Non-current assets

Goodwill



8



32,084



36,667 Investments 9 40,000 40,000 72,084 76,667 Current assets

Trade and other receivables



10



76,750



54,440 Cash and cash equivalents 646,453 686,202 723,203 740,642 Total assets 795,287 817,309



Current liabilities

Trade and other payables





12





75,010





46,227 Net current assets 648,193 694,415 Total liabilities 75,010 46,227 Net assets 720,277 771,082

Equity

Called up share capital



13



140,510



140,510 Share premium account 14 769,790 769,790 Retained earnings 15 (190,023) (139,218) Total equity 720,277 771,082

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 30 May 2019 and are signed on its behalf by:

V Filmer-Sankey

Director

Company Registration No. 09690364



STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Share capital

Share premium account

Retained earnings Total Notes £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 February 2017 100,000 - (67,465) 32,535 Year ended 31 January 2018: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (71,753) (71,753) Issue of share capital 13 40,510 769,790 - 810,300 Balance at 31 January 2018 140,510 769,790 (139,218) 771,082 Period ended 31 December 2018: Loss and total comprehensive income for the period - - (50,805) (50,805) Balance at 31 December 2018 140,510 769,790 (190,023) 720,277

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Notes Period ended 31 December 2018 Year ended 31 January 2018 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities

Cash absorbed by operations 19 (39,749) (93,051) Net cash outflow from operating activities



Investing activities

Purchase of investments



(39,749)





-







(40,000) (93,051) Net cash used in investing activities - (40,000) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares - 810,300 Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

-

810,300 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (39,749) 677,249 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 686,202 8,953 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 646,453 686,202

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content. A copy of the Annual Report from which the financial statements reproduced here are extracted will be uploaded onto the NEX Exchange website www.nexexchange.com immediately following the posting to shareholders.

Enquiries :

Startup Giants PLC

Jeb Buckler; jeb@startupgiants.com; +44 747 794 9933

Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com; +44 20 7 157 9764

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 20 7464 4090; +971 50 856 9408; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Notes for Editors :

The Company at a Glance

Startup Giants plc is a UK-based Investment Vehicle, which invests in technology start-ups at the concept stage and then participates on subsequent seed and expansion rounds. The Company intends to evaluate and invest in a range of businesses located in the UK and mainland Europe. The Directors and the Investment Advisory Panel have experience in technology companies and start-ups and will use their expertise and their industry contacts actively to manage the early stage development of the businesses in which it chooses to invest.

The Company's revenue model is principally to realise investment gains through portfolio divestments by using the skill and experience of its executive management, supported by the non-executive Directors and investment advisory panel, to identify and mentor technology start-ups with the potential for significant growth. The Company may also provide a range of services to its portfolio companies relating to mentoring and delivery of technology and digital marketing.

The Company made a net loss for the year of £50,805. At the year end, the Company had net assets of £720,227.