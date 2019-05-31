

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $15.54 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $31.24 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.99 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.30 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $36.99 Mln. vs. $39.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 to $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX