Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.30p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---