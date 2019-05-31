Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 30-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1853.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 1866.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1809.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 1822.68p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---