Invesco Markets III Plc - Announcement re: Interim Accounts May 2019
London, May 31
For Immediate Release31 May 2019
INVESCO MARKETS III PLC(the "Company")
Publication of semi-annual report and unaudited financial statements
A copy of the Company's semi-annual report and unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Enquiries:
