Invesco Markets III Plc - Announcement re: Interim Accounts May 2019

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release31 May 2019

INVESCO MARKETS III PLC(the "Company")

Publication of semi-annual report and unaudited financial statements

A copy of the Company's semi-annual report and unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Invesco: +44 2083384900