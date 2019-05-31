

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.20 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $0.35 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $84.36 million from $83.18 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.20 Mln. vs. $0.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $84.36 Mln vs. $83.18 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX