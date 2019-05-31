Vestas Wind Systems A/S: V150-4.2 MW turbine surpasses 1 GW of orders in Brazil after seven months, underlining great fit with Brazil's wind conditions

News release from Vestas Mediterranean

Madrid, 31 May 2019



Brazilian energy company Echoenergia has placed a 97 MW order to supply and install 23 V150-4.2 MW turbines at the Serra do Mel wind park, located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte. The order is an extension of the 101 MW Serra do Mel project, which was Vestas' first V150-4.2 MW turbine order in Brazil.



The order takes Vestas' firm order intake for the V150-4.2 MW in Brazil to 1,063 MW since October 2018, when the company announced plans to produce the turbine variant in Ceará. Reaching 1 GW in seven months underlines the V150-4.2 MW turbines excellent fit with Brazil's wind conditions, including very competitive levelised cost of energy and Vestas' ability to customise wind energy solutions to site specific needs.

"With this order Vestas surpasses the 1 GW of firm order intake for the V150-4.2 MW in Brazil in just seven months. The milestone shows the impact that this turbine has had in the market. We are also very glad to achieve this milestone with Echoenergia, which was the first customer in Brazilian to place an order for the V150-4.2 MW turbine", states Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

The nacelles will be manufactured at the Vestas' factory in Ceará, while blades and towers also will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for June 2020.

