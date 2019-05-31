Angelfish Investments Plc - Delay in Publication of Results

31 May 2019

Angelfish Investments Plc ("Angelfish" or "the Company")

Delay in publication of results

Angelfish announces that the Company will not be in a position to publish its audited report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 by 31 May 2019 in accordance with Rule 44 of the NEX Rules for Companies. As a result, the Company's ordinary and preference shares will be suspended from trading on NEX Growth Market as of 7:30 a.m. on 3 June 2019. The suspension will remain in place until the Company's audited report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been published. The Company will update the market in due course.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Angelfish Investments Plc +44 (0)7772 013116

Richard Walker

Director

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0)207 213 0880

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Richard Nash

About Angelfish Investments Plc

The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its Ordinary Shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its Preference Shares.