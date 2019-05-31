Althea UK Launches Medicinal Cannabis Prescriber Platform and Commences First Assessments of Patients in the UK

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Althea Concierge UK launched successfully with doctors already commencing their first assessments of patients for Althea medical cannabis products

Althea Concierge UK streamlines the prescription process and facilitates patient referrals from primary care doctors to Althea UK specialist prescribers

Althea and Drug Science joint educational meetings to be held in June are oversubscribed, with nearly 300 healthcare professionals registered to attend

Althea sponsored and participated in the recent IOTOD conference in Germany

United Kingdom, 31 May 2019: Australian medicinal cannabis company Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX: AGH), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Althea MMJ UK Ltd ('Althea' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the launch of Althea Concierge UK and the progression of its partnerships with Drug Science and the Improving Outcomes in the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (IOTOD) scientific committees.

About Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH)

Althea is an Australian licensed producer, supplier and exporter of pharmaceutical grade medicinal cannabis and is listed publicly on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:AGH). Althea also offers a range of education, access and management services to support eligible patients and healthcare professionals in navigating medicinal cannabis treatment pathways.

Althea currently operates within highly regulated medicinal cannabis markets including Australia and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand into emerging markets throughout Asia and Europe. To learn more, please visit: www.althea.life