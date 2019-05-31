

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production fell the most in thirteen months in April, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.3 percent rise in March.



The latest decrease was the worst since March last year, when production was 1.1 percent.



Among sectors, energy production declined the most, by 23.3 percent annually in April and mining production fell 16.1 percent.



The manufacturing output climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in April, after a 7.5 percent increase in the previous month.



