

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales remained stable in April, defying expectations for a decline, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The retail sales value decreased 0.7 percent year-on-year in April, same as seen in March. Economists had expected sales to fall 0.8 percent.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.9 percent, in contrast to a 2.0 percent fall in the non-food sector.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in April, after remaining flat in the previous month.



