Newron's plans for its novel mechanism of action drug, Evenamide, due to enter late-stage development for schizophrenia, have been delayed. Specifically, the FDA has requested that Newron carry out additional short-term safety studies before larger, pivotal-stage clinical trials can be undertaken. This has taken us and the market by surprise, as we had expected the two Phase II/III trials to start in Q219 as per guidance. The delay is a setback and we therefore push back our launch expectations by 18 months to 2024, erring on the side of caution. We now value Newron at CHF653m vs CHF714m previously.

