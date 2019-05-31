sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

88,50 Euro		+0,50
+0,57 %
WKN: A1W869 ISIN: IE00BFRT3W74 Ticker-Symbol: 60A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLEGION PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,50
88,50
13:57
88,00
88,50
13:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLEGION PLC
ALLEGION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLEGION PLC88,50+0,57 %