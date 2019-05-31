

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts declined for the first time in five months in April, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism revealed on Friday.



Housing starts dropped 5.7 percent year-on-year in April, after a 10.0 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast the housing starts to fall 0.8 percent. This was the first decline since December.



Annualized housing starts decreased to 931,000 in April from 989,000 in the previous month. The expected level was 983,000.



Construction orders received by 50 big contractors declined 19.9 percent in April from last year compared to a sharp growth of 66.1 percent in March.



