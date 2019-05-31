Blockchain Startup Swazm Announces New Breakthrough: The SWAZM Infrastructure Can Support 200.000 Transactions per Second

SWAZM provides the fastest and most scalable decentralized infrastructure on the market

LONDON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Blockchain startup Swazm has built an infrastructure capable of supporting millions of users at a very high network speed, guaranteeing a cheaper, higher performance decentralized storage solution for DApps (decentralized applications).

With the latest technological updates, the SWAZM infrastructure is able to support up to 200.000 tx/s.

Thus, Swazm not only offers unprecedented scalability, but it also solves the wasteful energy consumption issues by eliminating PoW (Proof-of-Work) as a consensus algorithm, allowing for direct chain-to-chain communication.

"Any technology is just as useful as it's applications. Our focus is to offer real value to our users, to build products, not just a technology. Such a breakthrough product is Swazm's IaaS solution-a distributed storage and computing power global marketplace that can be used to host the decentralized internet of the future," explained Vali Malinoiu, Swazm's Founder and CEO.

"Our mission was to create an infrastructure that can sustain tens, if not hundreds of millions of users across the globe, with an unheard of data traffic in both quality and quantity, and a working system which can transcend geographical limitations," added Vali Malinoiu.

To scale up and into the mainstream, decentralized applications need to perform flawlessly, serving hundreds of millions of users at the same time, while also keeping the highest standards of security, network speed, and version control. This puts pressure on the infrastructure, which can lead to unsustainable costs hikes, drops in performance, and eventually failure in scaling. The Swazm team has designed a turnkey architecture that helps companies deploy, manage and scale up their decentralized applications, without limitations.

With the SWAZM infrastructure, businesses and developers now have the flexibility to enhance their applications with new features, or to deploy fixes on the fly, while also managing the access to specific areas of the development ecosystem. The SWAZM infrastructure addresses this need by offering a robust versioning system with the possibility to add or revoke access certificates, enabling more versatility in connection to ephemeral contractors working on the DApp.



SWAZM is the next-generation decentralized storage and compute platform, designed to enable horizontal scaling of distributed applications. SWAZM facilitates effective decentralization by creating a new complete infrastructure solution with a reliable transfer network, storage capabilities, and compute containers.

