

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Falling futures amid an escalation in trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Mexican goods point to a weak opening on Wall Street Friday morning.



Around 7.45 AM ET., the Dow and S&P 500 futures were both down by a little over 1%. The Nasdaq futures were declining 1.3%.



Crude oil futures are tumbling as well, extending recent losses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July were down more than 2% at $55.41 a barrel. Brent crude futures were declining 2.17% to $63.91 a barrel.



Trump tweeted on Thursday that Mexican goods will be taxed from June 10th if the country does not take measures to stop immigrants from crossing the American border and that the tariff will 'gradually increase until illegal immigration problem is remedied'.



Already, markets are upset that the U.S. and China are still far away from moving anywhere closer to achieving a trade deal.



The U.S.-China trade dispute is already hurting the global economy. The latest data from China showed manufacturing activity in the world's second largest economy declined for the first time in three months in May.



The survey data from the National Bureau of Statistics said the Purchasing Managers Index for the manufacturing sector fell to 49.4 from 50.1 in April as new orders, employment and inventories shrunk due to escalating trade tensions.



Asian markets ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by weak Chinese data and Trump's announcement of tariffs on Mexican goods that come into the U.S.



European stocks are falling sharply on recession fears. Among the major averages in Europe, Germany's DAX is down 1.7%, France's CAC 40 is falling 1.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is declining nearly 1%.



On the economic front, data on personal income and spending in the month of April is due at 8:30 AM ET.



At 9:45 AM ET, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for May will be out. A little later, the University of Michigan will release its revised consumer sentiment index for May.



The major averages ended in positive territory on Thursday, but well off their best levels of the session. The Dow advanced 43.47 points or 0.2 percent to 25,169.88, the Nasdaq climbed 20.41 points or 0.3 percent to 7,567.72 and the S&P 500 moved up 5.84 points or 0.2 percent to 2,788.86.



