CEO Neil Costigan to Join Panel 'The Changing Nature of Attacks and Attackers' to Discuss the Importance of Behavioral Biometrics in the New Threat Landscape

BehavioSec, the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics, is attending Money20/20 Europe on June 3-5, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Amsterdam RAI. Money20/20 focuses on the mission of creating a simpler, fairer, faster and more inclusive financial system for individuals, businesses and society as a whole, bringing together more than 350 speakers to deliver the next frontier of Financial Services. BehavioSec CEO Neil Costigan will join the panel discussion, "The Changing Nature of Attacks and Attackers," where he willdiscuss cybersecurity and risk management in an age where online commerce and trust are threatened by cybercrime threats continually bypassing traditional password authentication and anti-fraud measures.

Money20/20 attendees can visit BehavioSec at booth H92 throughout the event. BehavioSec will meet with customers and industry partners, brief media and analysts and present demos of the company's Behavioral Biometrics Software Platform. Already in use with some of the biggest global brands in FinTech and financial services, BehavioSec's software provides continuous online authentication of account holders by analyzing their unique physical behaviors, like typing patterns, cursor movements and touchscreen inputs.

"Traditional, one-time authentication measures like thumbprints and passwords can no longer protect and enable digital transformation in the financial services sector," said Costigan. "With today's constantly evolving attacks bypassing even once reliable multi-factor authentication methods, financial service organizations must find new ways to prevent fraud and cyber attacks without slowing down usability and functionality. Presenting at Money20/20 gives us the opportunity to show the success of behavioral biometrics in combating account takeover fraud in this new threat landscape."

Join BehavioSec's Neil Costigan at the following session:

What: The Changing Nature of Attacks and Attackers Who: Neil Costigan, CEO, BehavioSec (Speaker) Dr. Yinglian Xie, Co-Founder and CEO, DataVisor (Speaker) Max Laemmle, Founder and CEO, Fraugster Limited (Speaker) Andrew Jamieson, Technology Security Director, UL (Moderator) When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 14:10 p.m. to 14:50 p.m. CEST Where: Industry Transmutation Stage at RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

As CEO of BehavioSec, Costigan leads the company's work delivering innovative behavioral biometric technology protecting consumer transactions, payments and financial firms from fraud and theft. He has more than 25 years' of entrepreneurial and technical leadership experience in venture-backed startups, and global technology corporations spanning the U.S., and EU. A cryptographer by training, his career expanded to include software development, executive leadership and entrepreneurship. He holds an extensive portfolio of patents and serves as Principal Investigator for BehavioSec's U.S. DOD DARPA projects.

Prior to BehavioSec, Costigan was VP for R&D at Smart Card manufacturer Gemplus (now Gemalto) and Co-founder/CTO at PKI specialists Celo Communications (Celo). Neil holds a PhD (2009) for his thesis on Elliptic Curve Cryptography on Modern Processor Architectures and has developed a number of commercial security applications. He frequently presents and presents on innovation, cryptography and network security.

Follow BehavioSec for more details and the latest in behavioral biometrics technology:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

About BehavioSec

BehavioSec is the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics. The company's Behavioral Biometrics Platform is widely deployed across Global 2000 companies for its proven ability to dramatically reduce account fraud and data theft. Founded in 2008 out of groundbreaking academic research, BehavioSec technology allows companies to continuously verify digital identities with superior precision, in real-time. Strengthened with the leadership of serial entrepreneurs and experienced industry professionals, the BehavioSec team now spans the world, providing security while preserving a rich digital experience throughout web and mobile apps. BehavioSec is the only enterprise-grade vendor used in global deployments with some of the largest companies, reducing manual review whilst safeguarding millions of users and billions of transactions. BehavioSec investors include Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures and Octopus Ventures. BehavioSec is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has global operations throughout Europe and Asia Pac. For more information, visit www.behaviosec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005032/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Savannah Young

+1 (703) 877-8111

pr@behaviosec.com