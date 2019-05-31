The funds will be used for renewable energy facilities and projects associated with the bond have already obtained Climate Bond Initiative certification.Chile's Minister of Finance, Felipe Larraín, has announced the country's first green bonds will be launched this year. "The government of President [Sebastián] Piñera has defined as one of its axes the fight against climate change," Larraín said. "At this regard, we have committed ourselves that in Chile no new coal fired power plants will be built and there will also be a closure plan for the existing thermoelectric plants." The minister said ...

