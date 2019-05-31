

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), and Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) said that they have formed a clinical collaboration to conduct a Phase 1/2 study of lenzilumab, an investigational anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, with Yescarta in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL. Kite will act as the sponsor of the study and will be responsible for its conduct.



The study will determine the effect of lenzilumab on the safety of Yescarta.



The company noted that Lenzilumab, alone or in combination with other therapies such as Yescarta, is investigational and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory authority for any uses. Efficacy and safety have not yet been established.



