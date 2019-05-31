The European Investment Trust plc



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 30 May 2019 was 892.38p including estimated current period revenue and 869.35p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 40,244,369 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.







31 May 2019





Enquiries:



Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800



The Company's registered office address is:



Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP



Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12