The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 30 May 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1275.34 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1263.20 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1301.69 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1289.55 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

