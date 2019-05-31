Olainfarm Group's revenue in the first quarter reaches 34.7 million EUR; net profit tops 8.3 million EUR

During the 1st quarter of 2019, consolidated sales of the Olainfarm Group reached 34.7 million euros which is an increase by 4 million euros or 13% if compared to similar period of 2018. Such result marks a new record of first quarter revenues. Net profit for the 1st quarter is by far the largest in Olainfarm group's history and reached 8.3 million euros. Earnings were positively affected by increase in revenues, smaller increase in costs of goods sold and administrative expenses and decline in selling expenses.

In the 1st quarter 2019 sales continued to climb in all the major markets. During the reporting period sales in Latvia and Belarus increased by over 900 thousand euros, in Russia - by around 880 thousand and in Ukraine - by close to 500 thousand euros.

During the first three months of this year sales of Olainfarm's main products continued to increase. The bestselling product was Noofen with 18% share, which is the same as a year ago. Share of the three largest products was 49% that is less than last year (51%). Olainfarm started deliveries of PASS Sodium Salt to World Health Organization, which allowed this product to make in to the Top 10 products list.

In the 1st quarter of 2019, JSC Olainfarm has completed 3.4 mil. euro investments in production equipment, premises and software, as well as amended medicine registration documents and joined EU and regional Medicines Verification Organizations to comply with EU Directive on Falsified Medicinal Products (2011/62/ES) and EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU 2016/161) requirements on safety indications and verification of medicinal products distributed in European markets.

JSC Olainfarm has received Latvian registration of generic final dosage formAcetylcysteine Olainfarm for respiratory diseases treatment; has received European Pharmacopoeia's Certificate of Sustainability (CEP) for active pharmaceutical ingredient Amantadine Hydrochloride produced by the company, as well as company's active pharmaceutical ingredient Chlorobutanol Hydrate is registered for production of final dosage form product by cooperation partner in Germany.

On March 5, 2019 investor conference - webinar JSC Olainfarm has published the main financial indicators of the planned Group's performance for the year 2019 - the Group's net revenue for the year 2019 is planned 133.3 million euro and the Group's net profit - 10.0 million euro. Based on the results of the 1st quarter the management has adjusted the plan by increasing net profit till 12.7 million euro, that are expected to be presented at the Annual General shareholders meeting. In accordance with this report on 1st quarter, 26% of net revenue annual plan is reached and 65% of net profit annual adjusted plan is reached.

During the first quarter of 2019, almost 157 thousand shares of AS "Olainfarm", worth around 1.09 million euros, were traded on Nasdaq Riga. Compared to the same period in 2018, the number of traded shares was approximately the same while turnover was lower.





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Group 31.03.2019 31.12.2018 EUR '000 EUR '000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 36 496 36 619 Property, plant and equipment 43 520 43 697 Right-of-use assets 7 469 - Investment properties 3 551 3 492 Other non-current assets 919 983 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 91 955 84 791 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 27 403 25 794 Receivables 34 612 34 637 Cash 7 104 2 689 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 69 119 63 120 TOTAL ASSETS 161 074 147 911 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 19 719 19 719 Share premium 2 504 2 504 Reserves (69) (224) Retained earnings 91 339 83 079 TOTAL EQUITY 113 493 105 078 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 6 805 1 793 Deferred income 3 509 2 878 Total Non-Current Liabilities 10 314 4 671 Current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 21 055 23 236 Trade payables and other liabilities 15 841 14 540 Deferred income 371 386 Total Current Liabilities 37 267 38 162 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47 581 42 833 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 161 074 147 911











Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Group Q1 2019 Q1 2018 EUR '000 EUR '000 Revenue 34 745 30 789 Cost of goods sold (13 491) (12 778) Gross Profit 21 254 18 011 Selling expense (8 281) (8 671) Administrative expense (6 333) (5 641) Other operating income 462 718 Other operating expense (255) (711) Share of profit of an associate 78 68 Financial income 1 563 20 Financial expense (161) (590) Profit Before Tax 8 327 3 204 Corporate income tax (67) (90) Deferred corporate income tax - - PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 8 260 3 114 Other comprehensive income for the reporting period 155 (5) Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 8 415 3 109 Total comprehensive income attributable to: The equity holders of the Parent Company 8 415 3 109 Non-controlling interests - - Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.59 0.22





JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.







