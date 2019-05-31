

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Bill passed by the Louisiana Senate prohibiting the abortion of an unborn human being with a detectable heartbeat, has become law with the state's Democratic governor signing it.



The Bill, which has a provision to prohibit abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, was passed with an overwhelming support of 79 votes to 23.



While the fetal heartbeat abortion ban excludes 'medically futile' instances where the mother's health is at risk or the baby is stillborn, it does not include exemptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape.



The law makes it imperative to conduct an ultrasound to confirm pregnancy.



Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement on Twitter, 'I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for [the law] to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone.'



He signed the new abortion law on Thursday amid protests from various sectors, including from his own party.



Democratic presidential aspirant from New York, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, accused Edwards of 'turning his back on Louisiana women by signing this shameful bill.'



'Regardless of your personal beliefs, no politician-Republican or Democrat-has the right to control women's bodies or involve themselves in women's health care decisions,' she tweeted.



Women have staged protests across the country against the Lousiana legislation.



Major Hollywood stars and production companies such as Disney, Netflix and Warner Media have vowed to boycott states that implement such bans.



Louisiana is the fifth US state to pass a fetal heartbeat act, after Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi.



Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney said the law would make it difficult for the company to keep filming in Georgia, a state that thrives on film and television productions.



The anti-abortion measure is expected to face legal challenges as the Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade guarantees the constitutional right to an abortion.



President Donald Trump has recently re-iterated his anti-abortion policy.



'As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother,' Trump had tweeted earlier this month.



