ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC:PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 31-May-2019 / 17:36 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them I. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mikhail Oseevskiy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President, member of the Board of Directors and Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 64.02 530,138 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 530,138 - Price RUB 33,939,434.76 e) Date of the transaction 2019-05-28 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue II.a 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 220,662 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 220,662 volume - Price RUB 14,126,781.24 e) Date of the 2019-05-28 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction II.b 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Sell of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 77.50 448,310 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 448,310 volume - Price RUB 34,744,025.00 e) Date of the 2019-05-30 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction III. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vladimir Kirienko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status First Vice President, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 253,390 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 253,390 volume - Price RUB 16,222,027.80 e) Date of the 2019-05-28 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction IV. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kirill Menshov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President for IT, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 217,028 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 217,028 volume - Price RUB 13,894,132.56 e) Date of the 2019-05-28 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction V. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Dmitry Proskura 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President and Director of the Volga Macroregional Branch, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendmen t 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 77,483 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 77,483 - Price RUB 4,960,461.66 e) Date of the 2019-05-28 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VI. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Galina Rysakova 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President of Organizational Development and Human Resources, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 213,266 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 213,266 volume - Price RUB 13,653,289.32

