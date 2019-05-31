Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec. 2018

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2018.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was nil (2017: nil) and the loss was £213,462 (2017: £88,741). The loss per share was 0.09 pence (2017: 0.05 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

During the year the company raised an additional £500,000 in equity before costs, which has enabled the commencement of setting up a office in the Business Bay, Dubai and the incorporation of a new subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies form the UK and EU within the Gulf Region.

During the year the company has seen a slowing down of opportunities within Dubai due to the changes in the countries banking regulations, which has been further impacted by the delay of BREXIT, affecting both the UK and the EU.

The company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they are arise through 2019 onwards.

The Company's shares are traded on NEX EXCHANGE Growth Market.

David Barnett

Chairman

31May 2019

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended31DECEMBER2018

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2018 Year ended

31 December

2017 GBP GBP Revenue - - Other Income 6,367 1 Administrative Expenses (219,829) (88,742) Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax (213,462) (88,741) Income Tax - - Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders (213,462) (88,741) Earnings / (Loss) per share

Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.09p) (0.05p)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at31DECEMBER2018

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2018 Year ended

31 December

2017 GBP GBP Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment 16,090 - Goodwill 1,150 1,150 Investment in an associate 12,500 12,500 Loans receivable 25,000 - Total Non-current Assets 54,740 13,650 Current assets Prepayments 47,620 7,159 Loans Receivable 110,415 - Cash and cash equivalents 56,902 57,531 Total Current Assets 214,937 64,690 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 161,565 174,411 161,565 174,411 Net Current Assets/(Liabilities) 53,372 (109,721) Total Assets Above/(less) Current Liabilities 108,112 (96,071) Non-current liabilities Amounts due to directors

Amount due to a shareholder 14,227

- 32,397

13,585 14,227 45,982 Net Assets/(Liabilities) 93,885 (142,053) Shareholders' Equity Called Up Share Capital 664,994 638,428 Retained Earnings (551,109) (780,481) Total Equity 93,885 (142,053)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

For the year ended31DECEMBER2018

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2018 Year ended

31 December

2017 GBP GBP Profit/(Loss) before tax (213,462) (88,741) Adjustment: Other income 4,910 - Depreciation (6,367) (1) Operating profit/(loss) (214,919) (88,742) Cash flows from operating activities (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (40,461) (163) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (12,846) 143,108 Amounts due to directors (18,170) 19,260 Cash utilised in operations (286,396) 73,463 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (21,000) - Loans receivable (135,415) - Bank interest received 6,367 1 Net cash (used in) from investing activities (150,048) 1 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares 449,400 - Amount due to a shareholder (13,585) (21,509) Net cash from financing activities 435,815 (21,509) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (629) 51,955 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 57,531 5,576 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 56,902 57,531

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information



Globe Capital Limited

David Barnett

Chairman

+1-855-280-6793





CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:



Brian Stockbridge

First Sentinel Corporate Finance

Suite 12A

55 Park Lane

Mayfair, London

W1K 1NA

Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405

E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com



