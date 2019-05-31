Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec. 2018
PR Newswire
London, May 31
Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")
Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2018.
Chairman's Statement
I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").
Financial performance
The turnover for the year was nil (2017: nil) and the loss was £213,462 (2017: £88,741). The loss per share was 0.09 pence (2017: 0.05 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.
Review of operations
The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.
During the year the company raised an additional £500,000 in equity before costs, which has enabled the commencement of setting up a office in the Business Bay, Dubai and the incorporation of a new subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies form the UK and EU within the Gulf Region.
During the year the company has seen a slowing down of opportunities within Dubai due to the changes in the countries banking regulations, which has been further impacted by the delay of BREXIT, affecting both the UK and the EU.
The company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they are arise through 2019 onwards.
The Company's shares are traded on NEX EXCHANGE Growth Market.
David Barnett
Chairman
31May 2019
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended31DECEMBER2018
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2018
|Year ended
31 December
2017
|GBP
|GBP
|Revenue
|-
|-
|Other Income
|6,367
|1
|Administrative Expenses
|(219,829)
|(88,742)
|Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax
|(213,462)
|(88,741)
|Income Tax
|-
|-
|Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders
|(213,462)
|(88,741)
|Earnings / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence)
|(0.09p)
|(0.05p)
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at31DECEMBER2018
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2018
|Year ended
31 December
2017
|GBP
|GBP
|Non-current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|16,090
|-
|Goodwill
|1,150
|1,150
|Investment in an associate
|12,500
|12,500
|Loans receivable
|25,000
|-
|Total Non-current Assets
|54,740
|13,650
|Current assets
|Prepayments
|47,620
|7,159
|Loans Receivable
|110,415
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|56,902
|57,531
|Total Current Assets
|214,937
|64,690
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|161,565
|174,411
|161,565
|174,411
|Net Current Assets/(Liabilities)
|53,372
|(109,721)
|Total Assets Above/(less) Current Liabilities
|108,112
|(96,071)
|Non-current liabilities
|Amounts due to directors
Amount due to a shareholder
|14,227
-
|32,397
13,585
|14,227
|45,982
|Net Assets/(Liabilities)
|93,885
|(142,053)
|Shareholders' Equity
|Called Up Share Capital
|664,994
|638,428
|Retained Earnings
|(551,109)
|(780,481)
|Total Equity
|93,885
|(142,053)
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
For the year ended31DECEMBER2018
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2018
|Year ended
31 December
2017
|GBP
|GBP
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|(213,462)
|(88,741)
|Adjustment:
|Other income
|4,910
|-
|Depreciation
|(6,367)
|(1)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(214,919)
|(88,742)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|(40,461)
|(163)
|Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|(12,846)
|143,108
|Amounts due to directors
|(18,170)
|19,260
|Cash utilised in operations
|(286,396)
|73,463
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(21,000)
|-
|Loans receivable
|(135,415)
|-
|Bank interest received
|6,367
|1
|Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|(150,048)
|1
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares
|449,400
|-
|Amount due to a shareholder
|(13,585)
|(21,509)
|Net cash from financing activities
|435,815
|(21,509)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(629)
|51,955
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|57,531
|5,576
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|56,902
|57,531
The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information
Globe Capital Limited
David Barnett
Chairman
+1-855-280-6793
CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Brian Stockbridge
First Sentinel Corporate Finance
Suite 12A
55 Park Lane
Mayfair, London
W1K 1NA
Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405
E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com