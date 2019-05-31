sprite-preloader
31.05.2019 | 17:19
Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec. 2018

PR Newswire

London, May 31

Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2018.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was nil (2017: nil) and the loss was £213,462 (2017: £88,741). The loss per share was 0.09 pence (2017: 0.05 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

During the year the company raised an additional £500,000 in equity before costs, which has enabled the commencement of setting up a office in the Business Bay, Dubai and the incorporation of a new subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies form the UK and EU within the Gulf Region.

During the year the company has seen a slowing down of opportunities within Dubai due to the changes in the countries banking regulations, which has been further impacted by the delay of BREXIT, affecting both the UK and the EU.

The company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they are arise through 2019 onwards.

The Company's shares are traded on NEX EXCHANGE Growth Market.

David Barnett

Chairman

31May 2019

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended31DECEMBER2018

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2018		Year ended
31 December
2017
GBPGBP
Revenue--
Other Income6,3671
Administrative Expenses(219,829)(88,742)
Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax(213,462)(88,741)
Income Tax--
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders(213,462)(88,741)
Earnings / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence)		(0.09p)(0.05p)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at31DECEMBER2018

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2018		Year ended
31 December
2017
GBPGBP
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment16,090-
Goodwill1,1501,150
Investment in an associate12,50012,500
Loans receivable25,000-
Total Non-current Assets54,74013,650
Current assets
Prepayments47,6207,159
Loans Receivable110,415-
Cash and cash equivalents56,90257,531
Total Current Assets214,93764,690
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables161,565174,411
161,565174,411
Net Current Assets/(Liabilities)53,372(109,721)
Total Assets Above/(less) Current Liabilities108,112(96,071)
Non-current liabilities
Amounts due to directors
Amount due to a shareholder		14,227
-		32,397
13,585
14,22745,982
Net Assets/(Liabilities)93,885(142,053)
Shareholders' Equity
Called Up Share Capital664,994638,428
Retained Earnings(551,109)(780,481)
Total Equity93,885(142,053)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
For the year ended31DECEMBER2018

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2018		Year ended
31 December
2017
GBPGBP
Profit/(Loss) before tax(213,462)(88,741)
Adjustment:
Other income4,910-
Depreciation(6,367)(1)
Operating profit/(loss)(214,919)(88,742)
Cash flows from operating activities
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables(40,461)(163)
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables(12,846)143,108
Amounts due to directors(18,170)19,260
Cash utilised in operations(286,396)73,463
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment(21,000)-
Loans receivable(135,415)-
Bank interest received6,3671
Net cash (used in) from investing activities(150,048)1
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares449,400-
Amount due to a shareholder(13,585)(21,509)
Net cash from financing activities435,815(21,509)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(629)51,955
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period57,5315,576
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period56,90257,531

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited
David Barnett
Chairman
+1-855-280-6793


CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Brian Stockbridge
First Sentinel Corporate Finance
Suite 12A
55 Park Lane
Mayfair, London
W1K 1NA
Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405
E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com


