

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Several media giants, including Walt Disney, Netflix and WarnerMedia, have issued statement saying they will stop filming in Georgia if the state implements its anti-abortion law.



On May 7, Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill that bans virtually all abortions in the state. The law is due to take effect on January 1.



Disney CEO Bob Iger said it would be 'very difficult' for the entertainment giant to keep filming in Georgia if the abortion law is implemented. Disney has filmed blockbuster movies such as 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Endgame' in Georgia. Movie studios prefer shooting in the state of Georgia due to its generous tax breaks for film productions.



'I rather doubt we will,' Iger said in an interview, Reuters reports. 'I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.'



'I don't see how it's practical for us to continue to shoot there,' he added.



The state's bill seeks to ban abortion as soon as a foetal heartbeat is detectable, about six weeks in pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.



WarnerMedia said it would reconsider Georgia 'if the new law holds', while Netflix also said it would 'rethink' its productions in the state should the law takes effect.



The anti-abortion bill has created a huge uproar in Hollywood and led to calls for a boycott.



Stars including Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Christina Applegate, Laverne Cox and Alec Baldwin wrote to the governor saying they would 'do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women'.



