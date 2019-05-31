

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The world's most expensive SUV, with its price and bold looks, could be a disruptor in the SUV market.



With a base price of about $1.9 million, Karlmann King undoubtedly takes the tag of the most expensive SUV in the world.



Thanks to its striking looks that are inspired by the Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter, this high-end custom made SUV is labelled a ground 'stealth' fighter. The sculpted design of the SUV gives the impression of an armored vehicle-like appearance.



The company's first product, the Karlmann King, is designed by a Chinese automotive firm IAT Automobile Technology, and is hand-built in Italy.



The Karlmann King is based on the Ford F-550's platform and weighs around 4.5 tonnes. The six-meter-long SUV's massive 6.8-liter V10 engine churns out 392 horsepower and 424 lb-ft. of torque. However, the top speed of the vehicle is limited to 87 miles per hour.



The inside of the SUV features recliners, champagne flutes, ultra HD 4K television set, private safebox, phone projection system, a built-in fridge and a Nespresso coffee machine. The interior lighting can be adjusted to suit the mood.



The makers are offering option for bullet-proofing the vehicle along with other customisation options such as real gold trim, special upholstery and alligator-skin seats, which can take the price tag of the SUV to $3.5 million.



Karlmann currently has 20 buyers for the vehicle in North America. Delivery of the vehicle can take nine to fifteen months.



