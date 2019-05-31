Draft resolutions

of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC "Olainfarm"

to be held on June 17th, 2019 :

1. Report of the Board on results of operations in 2018.

Draft resolution:

To take notice of the Report of the Board of the JSC "Olainfarm" on results of operations in 2018.

2. Report of the Council on results of operations in 2018.

Draft resolution:

To take notice of the Report of the Council of the JSC "Olainfarm" on results of operations in 2018.

3. Report of the Auditing Committee on activities in 2018.

Draft resolution:

To take notice of the Report of the Auditing Committee of the JSC "Olainfarm" on activities in 2018.

4. Approval of the JSC "Olainfarm" Audited Consolidated Annual Report of Group and Parent Company for 2018.

Draft resolution:

To approve the Audited Consolidated Annual Report of JSC "Olainfarm" group and of Parent Company for 2018.

5. Distribution of profit of 2018.

Draft resolutions:

5.1. To use part of the year 2018 profit of JSC "Olainfarm" in amount of EUR 1 408 507,80 (one million, four hundred eight thousand, five hundred seven euro and 80 euro cents) to pay dividends to shareholders of JSC "Olainfarm", (ISIN code of the shares LV0000100501), paying in dividends EUR 0,10 per one share effectuating payment in IV quarter of 2019, but part of the profit in amount of EUR 7 477 492,20 (seven million, four hundred seventy seven thousand, four hundred ninety two euro and 20 euro cents) to retain undistributed and to reinvest in development of JSC "Olainfarm".

5.2. Set the following order for calculation and payment of dividends:

Set 29th of July, 2019, as the dividend ex date (last business day before the record date), 30th of July, 2019, as the record date and 31st of July, 2019, as the date of payment.

6. Report of the Board on budget and on planned operations in 2019.

Draft resolution:

To take notice of Report of the Board on budget and on planned operations in year 2019, which include JSC "Olainfarm" unconsolidated revenues forecast for 2019 in amount of 98.6 million euro, unconsolidated profit in amount of 11.5 million euro, consolidated revenue forecast for 2019 in amount of 133.3 million euro, consolidated profit in amount of 12.7 million euro.

7. Amendments of JSC "Olainfarm" Statutes.

Draft resolution:

7.1. Supplement the Statutes with clause 6.3. in the following wording:

"6.3. Shareholders meeting has the right to make a decision if more than 50% (fifty percent) of the paid and voting able share capital is represented at the meeting."

7.2. Approve new edition of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Statutes.

Olaine, 31st of May, 2019

Board of the JSC "Olainfarm"

Additional information:



Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com