sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,835 Euro		-1,165
-3,76 %
WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,713
29,784
18:35
29,70
29,795
18:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY8,498-2,50 %
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY29,835-3,76 %