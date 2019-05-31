Tecan Group AG: Tecan successfully completes the acquisition of supplier of key parts

Männedorf, Switzerland, May 31, 2019 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a supplier of key parts. On March 22, 2019, Tecan announced the acquisition of a long-term supplier to vertically integrate the manufacturing of critical precision-machined parts. With two manufacturing sites, one in California, USA, and a second site in Vietnam, Tecan will be able to benefit from the long-term supply of high quality precision-machined parts and realize cost savings by internalizing their supply. Today, Tecan already is the largest customer of this supplier, making up for a significant share of revenues.

From June 1, 2019, the supplier will be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Tecan Group as a part of the Partnering Business segment.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2018, Tecan generated sales of CHF 594 million (USD 606 million; EUR 516 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +41

Attachment