

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply at the start of trading on Friday, stocks have regained some ground over the course of the session but remain firmly negative. With the weakness on the day, the Dow is on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in four months.



Currently, the major averages continue to post significant losses on the day. The Dow is down 243.77 points or 1 percent at 24,926.11, the Nasdaq is down 74.45 points or 1 percent at 7,493.27 and the S&P 500 is down 25.79 points or 0.9 percent at 2,763.07.



The initial sell-off on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump revealed plans to use tariffs to compel Mexico to make efforts to stop flow of illegal immigrants across the country and into the U.S.



'On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,' Trump announced in a post on Twitter



He added, 'The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed.'



Trump revealed in a subsequent White House statement the tariffs will be raised to 10 percent on July 1st if the crisis persists, with tariffs eventually rising as high as 25 percent by October 1st.



The president argued the sustained imposition of tariffs will produce a massive return of jobs back to U.S., describing the move as an effort to 'firmly and forcefully' stand up for America's interests.



'We have confidence that Mexico can and will act swiftly to help the United States stop this long-term, dangerous, and deeply unfair problem,' Trump said.



'The United States has been very good to Mexico for many years,' he added. 'We are now asking that Mexico immediately do its fair share to stop the use of its territory as a conduit for illegal immigration into our country.'



The threat of new tariffs on Mexican imports comes amid the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has recently weighed on stocks and raised concerns about the global economic outlook.



Reflecting the collapse of U.S.-China trade talks, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing a bigger than expected downward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of May.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for May was downwardly revised to 100.0 from the preliminary reading of 120.4.



The index remains notably higher than the final April reading of 97.2 but came in below economists for a reading of 101.5.



Sector News



Computer hardware stocks continue to see considerable weakness in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 2 percent. The index hit a two-month intraday low earlier in the session.



Dell Technologies (DELL) is posting a steep loss after the computer maker reported fiscal first quarter earnings that exceeded expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.



Significant weakness is also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. In early trading, the index hit its lowest intraday level in over sixteen years.



The weakness in the oil service sector comes amid another steep drop by the price of crude oil, as crude for July delivery is tumbling $1.49 to $55.10 a barrel.



Steel, tobacco, transportation and chemical stocks also continue to see notable weakness, while gold stocks remain among the few groups bucking the downtrend.



With the price of gold for August delivery jumping $13.70 to $1,306.10 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is spiking by 3.7 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stocks across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slid by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.7 basis points at 2.170 percent.



