31 May 2019 Veni Vidi Vici Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Audited Final Results to 31 December 2018 Strategic Report **************** I am pleased to present the annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2018. On 2 August 2018, the Company completed its successful listing on the NEX Exchange Growth market, having raised GBP600,000 through equity placings in December 2017 and July 2018 for future acquisitions in accordance with its investment policy of to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the Precious Metals and Base Metals sectors. The Company will focus on identifying opportunities for acquisition, exploration and development of Precious Metals and Base Metals in Australia, Western Europe and North America. On 10 December the Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in consideration for A$220,000. The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. The consideration payable for the Tenement Interest was A$220,000 (the "Purchase Price"), and was satisfied by A$20,000 be paid by the Company to Goldfields in cash and the issuance of 190,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, VVV and Goldfields have entered into a lock-in agreement whereby Goldfields has agreed to restrict its ability to sell the Consideration Shares for a period of three months. The Company and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be responsible for an initial expenditure fee of A$300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. FINANCE REVIEW The l oss for the period to 31 December 2018 amounted to GBP103,000 which included GBP25,000 share based payment charge and approximately and the remainder relates to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 31 December 2018, the Company had cash balances of GBP450,000. The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend. Mahesh Pulandaran Executive Chairman 31 May 2019 The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: The Company Aaron Lucas + 44 (0) 7834 834 182 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Statement of comprehensive income for the period from incorporation on 14 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Period ended 31 December 2018 Note GBP'000 Revenue 4 Investment income - Total revenue - Administration expenses (78) Share based payment charge (25) Operating (loss) 5 (103) Finance costs - (Loss) before taxation (103) Taxation 7 - (Loss) for the period attributable to equity (103) holders of the company Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - Other comprehensive income for the period - net of taxation Total comprehensive income for the period (103) attributable to equity holders of the company Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) 8 (10.96) The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position at 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ 31 December 2018 Note GBP'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets 9 136 Current assets Trade & other receivables 10 6 Cash and cash equivalents 450 456 Total assets 592 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 (42) (42) Net current assets 414 Net assets 550 Equity Share capital 12 - Share premium account 628 Share based payment reserve 25 Retained earnings (103) 550 The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 31 May 2019 and were signed on its behalf by: Aaron Lucas Christopher Gordon Director Director The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the period from incorporation on 14 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Share Share Share based Retained Total payment reserve capital premium earnings GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 On incorporation - - - - - of 14 November 2017 (Loss) for the - - - (103) (103) period Total - - - (103) (103) Comprehensive Income Shares issued - 723 - - 723 Share issue costs - (95) - - (95) Share options - - 25 - 25 issued Total - 628 25 - 653 contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company At 31 December - 628 25 (78) 550 2018 The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the period from incorporation of 14 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Period ended 31 Dec 2018 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (103) Share based payment charge 25 (Increase) in trade & other receivables (6) Increase in trade and other payables 42 Net cash outflow in operating activities (42) Investing activities Finance costs - Investment in intangible asset (13) Net cash outflow in investing activities (13) Financing activities Issue of share capital 600 Issue costs (95) Net cash inflow from financing activities 505 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 450 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 450 The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Notes to the financial statements ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ 1 General information Veni Vidi Vici Ltd is a company incorporated on 14 November 2017 in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") under the BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The address of its registered office is Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II,

Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market as operated by NEX Exchange Ltd ("NEX"). The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd for the period from incorporation of 14 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 were authorised for issue by the Board on 31 May 2019 and the statements of financial position signed on the Board's behalf by Aaron Lucas and Christopher Gordon. Investing policy The investment strategy of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return achieved primarily through capital appreciation. The Directors believe that there are numerous investment opportunities within both private and public businesses in the Base Metals and Precious Metals sector in North America and Australia. The Board, through its extensive network of contacts, has identified a number of potentially interesting investment opportunities, although formal discussions in respect of any of these opportunities have not yet commenced. The Company is likely to be an active investor and acquire control of certain target companies although it may also consider acquiring non-controlling shareholdings. The proposed investments to be made by the Company may be in either quoted or unquoted securities and made by direct acquisition of an interest in companies, partnerships or joint ventures, or direct interests in projects and can be at any stage of development. Accordingly, the Company's equity interest in a proposed investment may range from a minority position to 100 per cent. ownership and a controlling interest. If the Company takes a controlling stake, the acquisition could trigger a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 of the NEX Exchange Rules. The Directors intend to acquire one or more investments in quoted or unquoted businesses or companies (in whole or in part) thereby creating a platform for further investments. The Company may need to raise additional funds for these purposes and may use both debt and/or equity. The Directors and the Technical Adviser believe that their broad, collective experience, together with their extensive network of contacts, will assist them in identifying, evaluating and funding suitable investment opportunities. External advisers and investment professionals, over and above the Technical Adviser, will be engaged as necessary to assist with sourcing and due diligence of prospective opportunities. The Directors will also consider appointing additional directors with relevant experience if the need arises. It is anticipated that returns to Shareholders will be delivered primarily through an appreciation in the price of the Ordinary Shares rather than capital distribution via regular dividends. In addition, there may be opportunities to spin out businesses in the form of distributions to Shareholders or make trade sales of business divisions and therefore contemplate returns via special dividends. Given the nature of the investment strategy, the Company does not intend to make additional regular and periodic disclosures or calculations of net asset value outside of the requirements for a NEX Exchange Growth Market traded company. It is anticipated that the Company will hold investments for the medium to long term, although where opportunities exist for shorter term investments, the Company may undertake such investments. Notes to the financial statements (continued) ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Investing policy (continued) In compliance with Rule 51 of the NEX Exchange Rules, if the Company (as an Investment Vehicle) has not substantially implemented its investing policy after the period of one year following Admission, it will seek Shareholder approval in respect of the subsequent year for the further pursuit of its investment strategy. Pursuant to Rule 52 of the NEX Exchange Rules, the Company (as an Investment Vehicle), is required to substantially implement its investment strategy within a period of two years following Admission. In the event that the Company has not undertaken a transaction constituting a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 of the NEX Exchange Rules, or if it has otherwise failed to substantially implement its investment strategy within such two year period, NEX Exchange will suspend trading of the Company's Issued Share Capital in accordance with Rule 78 of the NEX Exchange Rules. If suspension occurs, the Directors will consider returning the Company's cash to Shareholders after deducting all related expenses. The Directors intend to review the investment strategy on an annual basis and, subject to their review and in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Directors intends to adhere to the investment strategy. Changes to the investment strategy may be prompted, inter alia, by changes in government policies or economic conditions which alter or introduce additional investment opportunities. It is the intention of the Directors to invest the Company's cash resources, as far as practicable, in accordance with the investment strategy. However, due to market and other investment considerations, it may take some time before the cash resources of the Company are fully invested. It is intended that the funds initially available to the Company will be used to meet general working capital requirements, to undertake due diligence on potential target acquisitions and to make investments in accordance with the investment guidelines described above. Statement of compliance with IFRS The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The principal accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out below. Notes to the financial statements (continued) ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Company No new and/or revised Standards and Interpretations have been required to be adopted, and/or are applicable in the current period by/to the Company, as standards, amendments and interpretations which are effective for the financial period beginning on 14 November 2017 are not material to the Company. New standards, amendments and interpretations not yet adopted At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, the following Standards and Interpretations which have not been applied in these financial statements, were in issue but not yet effective for the period presented: - IFRS 9 in respect of Financial Instruments which will be effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. - IFRS 15 in respect of Revenue from Contracts with Customers which will be effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. - IFRS 16 in respect of Leases which will be effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. - IFRS 17 in respect of Insurance Contracts will be effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 There are no other IFRSs or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Company. Going Concern The Directors noted the losses that the Company has made for the Period Ended 31 December 2018. The Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period ending 31 May 2020 which take account of the current cost and operational structure of the Company. The cost structure of the Company comprises a high proportion of discretionary spend and therefore in the event that cash flows become constrained, costs can be quickly reduced to enable the Company to operate within its available funding. These forecasts demonstrate that the Company has sufficient cash funds available to allow it to continue in business for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these financial statements. Accordingly, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. It is the prime responsibility of the Board to ensure the Company remains as going concerns. At 31 December 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of GBP450,000 and

