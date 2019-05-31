AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Weekly Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details

Amsterdam, 31 May 2019 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reports the repurchases made under its share repurchase program announced on 8 April 2019 and effective from 9 April 2019. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period 27 May 2019 through 31 May 2019 can be found in the bottom half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and the overall trades made on a daily basis can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website, or clicking the following link: https://amg-nv.com/investors/share-buyback/ (https://amg-nv.com/investors/share-buyback/)

Overall progress Share Repurchase Program: Total Repurchase Amount in Shares 2,915,630 Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 40,125,519 Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 1,608,567 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 24.94 Start Date 9 April 2019 End Date 2019 Percentage of program completed as at 31 May 2019 55.17%

Overview of details of last 5 trading days:

Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average

Purchase Price Settlement Amount 27 May 2019 77,000 EUR 23.23 EUR 1,788,807 28 May 2019 3,000 EUR 23.33 EUR 69,992 29 May 2019 16,075 EUR 23.03 EUR 370,141 30 May 2019 35,000 EUR 23.05 EUR 806,794 31 May 2019 34,406 EUR 22.50 EUR 774,299 Total1 165,481 EUR 23.02 EUR 3,810,033

1All shares bought on Euronext Amsterdam

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under AMG's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on 8 April 2019, details of which are available on its website.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com)).

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.





