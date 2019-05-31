

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Friday as concerns about outlook for energy demand rose amid growing worries about trade dispute.



The U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico has further dented investor sentiment, which is already down due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade spat.



Trump tweeted on Thursday that from 10 June, a 5% tariff would be imposed on goods imported from Mexico and then added that the tariff would slowly rise until the problem of illegal immigration of drugs and people into the U.S. from Mexico is resolved.



With fears of a global recession gripping the market, crude oil prices plummeted today, extending recent losses.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.09, or 5.5%, at $53.50 a barrel, the lowest settlement since the second week of February.



For the week, crude oil futures lost as much as 8.7%, and shed more than 16% in the month of May.



Data showing a contraction in China's manufacturing activity in May and Thursday's EIA report that showed a smaller-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week too contributed to oil's slide today.



According to the data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday morning, crude inventories declined by 280,000 barrels in the week ended May 24th, about three times less than what analysts had forecast.



Gasoline inventories were up by 2.2 million barrels last week, against expectations of a modest fall.



