Marcus Hiles: San Antonio Continues to Draw in Property Investors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / San Antonio, Texas has been experiencing a steady increase in real estate value in both commercial and residential sectors from developers and buyers. Based on findings from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR), the area's home sales grew 6% in the month of April alone. This comes as part of the latest trends hitting the San Antonio metro that are bringing more businesses and residents inbound. As reported in 2018, the city who is becoming known as one of Texas' top locations, San Antonio has undergone industry growth across sectors like the technology space as more businesses look to Texas for opportunity.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Business-Cycle Index report in April 2019 highlighted an accelerated annual rate of 4%, an increase over the area's long-term rate on average of 3% average. The metro's industry growth has helped set the strongest pace for the index since mid-2016 and represents the business environment that has been fueling higher employment rates and in-turn growing populations.

Coming from both instate areas and also out of state locations, residents in the San Antonio area are taking advantage of new job opportunities and affordable housing options. Both residential and rental property development is continuing to grow in the areas with developers like Western Rim Properties' Marcus Hiles launch new projects that will offer more options to the area's growing base. "With the strong growth potential of San Antonio to reach the same economic value of its Texas neighbors like Austin and Dallas, we are making moves to ensure our projects are established early. We are currently well invested in the area and are predicting the region's popularity will continue to grow as other cities in the state become more saturated." shares CEO and Founder of the leading Texas property firm Marcus Hiles.

The selection process of future property development projects requires looking at a few key indicators that help to evaluate the current and expected popularity and market value of the location. What San Antonio has shown in the last several years is its strength in stimulating a sustainable business community that is backed with residential amenities tailored to a diverse group of populations. Already with properties sprawled throughout Texas and the San Antonio area, Western rim will be launching another rental property under its popular The Mansions portfolio.

The growing interest through Texas continues to show in all of the state's metros and now with Dallas and Austin in what can be seen as their prime, San Antonio is also getting ahead with an economic value that appeals to both residents and investors.

