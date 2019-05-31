PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (Frankfurt: 1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a leading online automotive auction, remarketing and vehicle acquisition and sales platform in North America, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management, namely:

The number of Directors was set at four (4). The elected Directors of the Company are: Kelly Jennings

Mike Moen

Frank Ciaramella

Darrin Swenson MNP LLP has been appointed as the Company's auditor. The 2019 Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan) was approved, reserving for issuance up to 16,552,478 common shares of the Company. The 2019 Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved, reserving for issuance a maximum of 4,000,000 common shares of the Company. The grant of 3,000,000 inducement shares to the President of the Company received disinterested shareholder approval.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has developed and commercialized a leading-edge used vehicle online remarketing auction platform, the PowerBand Exchange, that incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes. In addition, with receipt of its Exporter Licence, PowerBand is well positioned to actively participate in the USD$10 billion cross-border used vehicle export market.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Goldman, VP Corporate Development

P: 1-866-768-7653

rgoldman@powerbandsolutions.com

