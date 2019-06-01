West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2019) - Kapa Capital Inc. (TSXV: KAPA.P) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an extension agreement in respect of the previously announced binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated November 29, 2018 with PSI International Inc. The term of the LOI has been extended to September 30, 2019.

Trading in Kapa's shares has been halted, and the halt is expected to remain in place until the proposed transaction is completed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kapa Capital Inc.

Charalambos (Harry) Katevatis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information contact:

Charalambos (Harry) Katevatis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Kapa Capital Inc.

604 836-6667

Statements in this press release regarding Kapa which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties such as the risk that the closing may not occur for any reason.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45213