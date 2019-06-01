

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing an investigation of Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL, GOOG) Google that would examine the tech giant's practices related to search and other businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Federal Trade Commission, which shares antitrust authority with the department, previously conducted a broad investigation of Google but closed it in 2013 without taking any action.



A new investigation would come as backlash grows against major tech companies that dominate key segments of the online economy.



The U.S. antitrust officials are under increasing pressure from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers and advocates of tougher enforcement to step up scrutiny of technology giants like Google and Facebook Inc. While European officials have aggressively pursued antitrust cases against American tech firms, including Google.



