Kymab Group Ltd: Kymab Presents Poster Detailing Adaptive Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for its KY1044 Anti-ICOS Program at ASCO 2019 Annual Meeting

Kymab Presents Poster Detailing Adaptive Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for its KY1044 Anti-ICOS Program at ASCO 2019 Annual Meeting

Clinical trial initiated in February 2019 in the U.S., MD Anderson Cancer Center and Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Phase 1/2, open label, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of KY1044 as single agent and in combination with anti-PD-L1 (atezolizumab) in adult patients with selected advanced malignancies

Up to 11 sites will be recruiting for the Phase 1 part of the trial in U.S., U.K., Italy and Taiwan

Cambridge, UK; June 1, 2019: Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation detailing updates on the ongoing clinical trial of the company's anti-ICOS program KY1044 at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The poster details the first-in-human clinical study (NCT03829501) of KY1044, Kymab's fully human anti-ICOS IgG1 antibody. KY1044 is designed to both deplete intratumoral regulatory T cells and stimulate effector T cells to promote the immune response against tumors. The study was initiated in February of this year.

Title: A first-in-human study of KY1044, a fully human anti-ICOS IgG1 antibody as monotherapy and in combination with atezolizumab in patients with selected advanced malignancies.

Presenter: Sonia Quaratino M.D. Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Kymab

Abstract #: TPS2644

Session Title: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology

Location: Hall A

Poster board #: 288a

Date and Time: Saturday June 1, 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT

"We are incredibly excited to be underway with our lead immune oncology program, which has shown very encouraging results in preclinical cancer models," said Sonia Quaratino, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kymab. "We look forward to the data that will be generated from these first studies exploring the potential synergy of our programs for the benefit of patients with advanced solid cancer."

The abstracts have been published on the ASCO website, and may be accessed via https://abstracts.asco.org

##ENDS###

Notes to Editors

About the Study

NCT03829501 is a Phase 1/2, open label, multi-center study to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of KY1044 as single agent and in combination with anti-PD-L1

About KY1044

KY1044 is a fully human monoclonal antibody discovered by Kymab's IntelliSelect Transgenics platforms. KY1044 has now been tested in a number of highly illustrative syngeneic models, in which KY1044 was observed to strongly inhibit tumor growth in cancers both as a monotherapy and in combination with other immunotherapies.

Inducible T Cell Co Stimulator (ICOS), is expressed upon activation on T cells and at high levels on the majority of FOXP3+ regulatory CD4+ T cells. Available data suggest that depletion of these immunosuppressive cells from the tumor microenvironment may enhance the patient's anti-tumor immune response.

About Kymab

Kymab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a deep pipeline of novel antibody-based therapies in a broad range of indications. The Company generates its product candidates using its proprietary, integrated platforms collectively called IntelliSelect. Kymab's platforms have been designed to maximize the diversity of human antibodies produced in response to immunization with antigens. Selecting from a broad diversity of fully human antibodies allows for the identification of antibodies with optimal drug-like properties.

About IntelliSelect

The IntelliSelect Transgenics platforms are designed to generate fully-human monoclonal antibodies from several highly-engineered strains of mice that have the complete constellation of human antibody building blocks in their genome.

The IntelliSelect Screening technology combines single cell sequencing, genomics and proprietary bioinformatic algorithms to prioritize and select antibodies generated by IntelliSelect Transgenics platforms that have the most desirable drug-like properties.

For more information please see http://www.kymab.com. Darwin is a trademark, and IntelliSelect and Kymab are registered trademarks, of Kymab Limited.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media

US

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1AB.com

UK

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / Sukaina Virji

kymab@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Investors

Brandon Lewis, +44