S Immo: The listed real estate investment company S Immo AG continued its positive trend in the first quarter of 2019. Following the transition year of 2018, total revenues saw an increase of 9.9% compared with the same period last year and amounted to Euro 47.8 mn (Q1 2018: Euro 43.5 mn). Net income for the period increased to Euro 15.1 mn (Q1 2018: Euro 14.7 mn). Overall, gross profit improved to Euro 24.0 mn (Q1 2018: Euro 21.6 mn), which corresponds to an increase of 11.1%. The EPRA NAV rose to Euro 22.27 per share in the reporting period - a significant increase over the prior-year figure of Euro 17.79 as of 31 March 2018. FFO I also advanced from Euro 9.8 mn in the first quarter of 2018 to Euro 10.8 mn as of 31 March 2019. CEO Ernst Vejdovszky: "S Immo is once again ...

