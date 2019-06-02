One important investing principle in forecasting markets is looking at trends that confirm each other vs. the ones that show divergences. The major divergence in markets right now is in inflationary indicators. There is a major disconnect between the inflation indicator and inflation expectations. This is a hugely important attention point as it might help us understand whether our gold forecast (GOLD) and silver forecast (SILVER) will materialize any time soon… or whether we have to wait longer. Let's jump right away into the 2 data points, and look at the charts. The first chart is the inflation indicator by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...