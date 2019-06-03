

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported statistically significant overall survival results for Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy in the late stage MONALEESA-7 trial.



The trial evaluated Kisqali plus endocrine therapy as initial treatment compared to endocrine therapy alone in pre- and perimenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



After a median of 42 months follow-up, the survival rate was 70.2% for women who received Kisqali combination therapy compared to 46.0% for women who received endocrine therapy alone, the company said.



'Overall survival benefit is considered the 'gold standard' in cancer trials but is challenging to achieve in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. MONALEESA-7 reached this important endpoint earlier than anticipated,' said Sara Hurvitz, MD, Medical Director of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Clinical Research Unit and Director of the Breast Cancer Clinical Trials Program at UCLA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX