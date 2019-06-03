

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group LP (BX) said that it agreed to buy U.S. Logistics Assets from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 Billion.



Blackstone Real Estate's global opportunistic BREP strategy will buy 115 million square feet for $13.4 billion. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will acquire 64 million square feet for $5.3 billion, Blackstone Group said in a statement.



GLP said it will remain invested in the U.S. across real estate, technology, and credit and is committed long-term to the U.S. market.



